Drake scores 4 TDs as Cardinals defeat Browns

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:09 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:06 IST
Kenyan Drake had 22 carries for a career-high 137 yards and his first career four-touchdown game and Kyler Murray passed for 219 yards and one touchdown when the Arizona Cardinals ran through the Cleveland Browns 38-24 on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., in the first matchup between the two most recent No. 1 picks in the NFL draft. Drake scored on runs of 5, 1, 1 and 17 yards, the last for a 35-17 lead with 7:25 remaining while surpassing his previous career rushing high of 120 yards. Murray, the first pick in the 2019 draft, rushed for 56 yards and set the franchise season record for quarterback rushing yards at 504, passing Charley Trippi.

Baker Mayfield completed 30-of-43 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Chubb had 127 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Browns (6-8), who will miss the playoffs for the 17th straight season. Mayfield was the first player taken in the 2018 draft, and he and Murray were Heisman Trophy-winning teammates at Oklahoma. Drake has 417 yards running in six games with the Cardinals after being acquired in a trade from Miami. He had one touchdown in the previous five games and had never scored more than one rushing touchdown and two touchdowns in a game in his four-year career.

The Cardinals (4-9-1) broke a six-game losing streak with a season-high in points and had 445 yards in total offense, 226 rushings, both second-high this season. Odell Beckham had eight receptions for 66 yards, and Ricky Seals-Jones had two touchdown catches for the Browns.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had three receptions for 42 yards and has a reception in 242 straight games. He has 16,990 receiving yards in his career. Drake scored on 5- and 1-yard runs as the Cardinals built a 14-0 lead with 12:02 left in the second quarter. The scores capped drives that included 40 rushing yards by Murray.

Chubb's 33-yard run cut the deficit to 14-7, and Austin Seibert made a 44-yard field goal before Murray completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dan Arnold in the deep right corner of the end zone with 25 seconds left in the first half for a 21-10 lead Mayfield's first scoring pass to Seals-Jones brought the Browns to within 21-17 with 8:54 left in the third quarter before Drake's third scoring run.

Drake joined Marvin Jones, Aaron Jones and Tevin Coleman as the only players to have four-touchdown games this season.

