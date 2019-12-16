Left Menu
Manning helps Giants snap nine-game skid vs. Dolphins

  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:21 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:19 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Eli Manning threw two touchdown passes, and Saquon Barkley ran for a pair of scores as the host New York Giants snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Both teams have 3-11 records.

Manning, 38, playing perhaps his final season with the Giants and maybe his last home game as he filled in for injured starter Daniel Jones (ankle), completed 20 of 28 passes for 283 yards with three interceptions. Barkley, the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, ran 24 times for 112 yards. It was his first 100-yard game since the second week of the season and his first time scoring since Week 7. New York's leading receiver was Sterling Shepard, who caught nine passes for 111 yards.

One of Manning's touchdown passes went to Darius Slayton, who leads all NFL rookies this season with eight TD grabs. Miami was led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and receiver DeVante Parker. Fitzpatrick completed 23 of 41 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He lost one fumble but was not intercepted. Parker caught four passes for 72 yards and two scores.

Miami opened the scoring with 9:03 left in the second as Fitzpatrick zipped a 20-yard strike to Parker in the end zone, capping a nine-play, 89-yard drive. New York tied the score 62 seconds later on Manning's 51-yard touchdown throw to Golden Tate, who bobbled the ball before securing the catch. He then cruised the final 24 yards.

Miami closed the first-half scoring on Jason Sanders' 24-yard field goal with 44 seconds left. The Giants took the second-half kickoff and went 70 yards on six plays, taking a 14-10 lead on Manning's 5-yard strike to Slayton.

After a 47-yard Sanders field goal, the Dolphins forced a punt. However, two penalties pushed them back to their own 1-yard line. From there, Giants cornerback Sam Beal crashed into the backfield, tackling running back Patrick Laird for a safety. The Giants took the ensuing punt and drove 40 yards for a 1-yard Barkley touchdown run and a 23-13 lead.

Miami never recovered, losing its second straight game at the same road stadium, after a loss to the New York Jets last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

