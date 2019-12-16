Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kedar Jadhav: Under-bowled in recent times, experts divided on his utility

  • PTI
  • |
  • Visakhapatnam
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:33 IST
Kedar Jadhav: Under-bowled in recent times, experts divided on his utility
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

When it comes to street smartness, there are few in the current Indian team's limited-overs set-up, who can match Kedar Jadhav's on-your-feet thinking. But in recent times Jadhav has been the most under-utilized cricketer, which has led to varied opinions as to whether he is an ideal fit in India's ODI team combination despite averaging 42 plus in 69 games.

A piece of the statistic shows that Jadhav, who had sustained a hamstring injury in the past, bowled only 24 overs in his last 13 ODI games which is even less than two overs per game. Worse is that he hasn't got a single wicket and in four of these games, he wasn't even asked to bowl. While batting great VVS Laxman feels that one needs to introspect whether soon-to-be 35 Jadhav is a contender for a place in the squad for the 2023 World Cup, when he will be 38, one of India's finest spinner Harbhajan Singh wants him to bowl more or else there could be a few more viable options at no 6.

Irfan Pathan and Deep Dasgupta feel that Jadhav should be persisted with unless a better option comes in the middle-order, who could infuse a bit of calmness. "It would be interesting to know whether Kedar Jadhav is being thought of as an option for the 2023 World Cup. If not, then youngsters who are in contention for T20 World Cup berth could have been tried out in ODIs well," Laxman said on air during his Hindi commentary stint with the official broadcaster, 'Star Sports'.

In fact, Jadhav contributed 40 off 35 balls in Sunday's first ODI against the West Indies but on a slowish Chennai track, he was replaced after bowling just one over during which he conceded 11 runs. "Kedar is most effective when the wicket is low and slow. I believe that he could have been given a few more overs by the captain. I am not saying Kedar doesn't fit into the team but he has to bowl more," Harbhajan said.

"It is because purely as no 6 batsmen when I look around I see a few options like Manish Pandey or Sanju Samson. Even Rishabh (Pant) at times won't be a bad no 6 batsman. "I feel rather than young Shivam Dube, Kedar could have been given a few more overs. Had your lead bowler given away 11 in his first over, you would have given him another over. Also, I feel for Dube but if he gets as many chances as Hardik, he will also improve," Harbhajan added.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the "utility cricketer" persona is creating a problem for the pint-sized Maharashtra all-rounder. "I would take an average of 42 plus in ODI cricket any day. Even in Chennai, he batted well for his 40 runs. I don't see any reason why he needs to be replaced," Pathan said.

For Deep Dasgupta, Manish Pandey is not a bad option at no 6 but the former India keeper feels that Jadhav brings in "much more calmness" intense situations. However, he agreed that Jadhav needs to bowl more in order to stay in ODI scheme of things. "For me, Kedar is the best no 6 in all the options that we have. But he needs to bowl more. If he is not going to be a sixth bowling option who gives at least five to six overs per game, then there is no point, The team management should rather groom a youngster keeping T20 World Cup in mind," Dasgupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019