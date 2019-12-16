Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Nets snap Embiid-less Sixers' win streak with 109-89 rout

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points as the Brooklyn Nets capitalized on Joel Embiid's absence and led most of the way in a 109-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in New York. The Nets led for the final 41:54 in the first meeting between the teams since the first round of last spring's postseason. Embiid averaged 24.8 points in the four games he played in that series but sat out with an upper respiratory illness and missed his sixth game of the season.

Deeper U.S. talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and well prepared International team, the U.S. players faced a steep learning curve to become familiar with a Royal Melbourne course most had never stepped foot on until Tuesday morning.

NFL roundup: Cowboys pummel Rams, stay even with Eagles

With their grasp on the NFC East lead slipping, the Dallas Cowboys made a statement Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak with an impressive 44-21 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Notching their first victory of the season against a team with a winning record, the Cowboys (7-7) remained in a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat Washington earlier Sunday. That sets up a showdown game between the division rivals next weekend in Philadelphia. The Cowboys would clinch the NFC East with a victory.

NHL roundup: Kane's hat trick leads Blackhawks past Wild

Patrick Kane scored three goals for his eighth career hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Sunday night. Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for the Blackhawks, who won for the first time in five games (1-3-1). Goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

Athletics: Iranian trailblazer's Olympic dream faces U.S. immigration hurdle

With Tokyo 2020 looming, Iranian sprinter Maryam Toosi has been desperately trying to come to the U.S. to pursue her Olympic Games dream, but is still trying to overcome one seemingly insurmountable hurdle -- President Donald Trump's travel ban. The 31-year-old, who shot to fame by winning gold in the 400 meters at the 2012 Asian Indoor Championships while wearing a hijab headscarf, has been waiting in legal limbo for three years after applying for an American visa to train and compete.

Woods leads from front as U.S. wins Presidents Cup

United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne 16-14 and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup. Woods clinched a record 27th win in the event with a 3&2 victory over Abraham Ancer to fire up his team and then beamed from the sidelines as they landed crushing early blows before sealing the Cup with a match to spare.

Athletics: Kipchoge's new shoes shatter the two-hour barrier, fans shun Doha

Most people said it couldn't be done and the record books say it hasn't been, but for the thousands watching in Vienna and millions more online, Eliud Kipchoge unquestionably this year became the first human to run a marathon in under two hours. When the peerless Kenyan unleashed a final kick to charge through the tape in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in the special set-up event in October, the sporting world reeled at not only that such a notable barrier could be broken, but destroyed - and seemingly with ease.

Turkey likely to grant citizenship to former NBA star Larkin

Turkey is looking to grant citizenship to U.S. national former NBA star Shane Larkin so that the player can join the national side, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. Larkin, who is on his second season with Anadolu Efes, himself had also expressed interest in playing for the Turkish national team, echoing Turkish national team coach Ufuk Sarica.

Tennis: Federer admits 'breakdown' after Bogota match canceled

Roger Federer admits he suffered a "bit of a breakdown" during last month's tour of Mexico and South America after rioting in Colombian capital Bogota forced him to cancel his exhibition match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. The 38-year-old's five-country tour is covered in broadcaster ESPN's candid documentary 'Roger Federer: Everywhere is Home' which will air on Dec. 17.

Reports: NBPA, G League players discuss forming a union

The National Basketball Players Association and the developmental G League are discussing the possibility of the players unionizing, according to multiple reports Monday. The players are taking part in the G League Showcase in Las Vegas this week, and union officials will meet with players there. The two sides are interested in a collective bargaining agreement that would include "salaries, broader benefit packages and travel," ESPN reported.

