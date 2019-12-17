Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics' Williams out at least three weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 02:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 02:08 IST
Celtics' Williams out at least three weeks
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams will miss at least three weeks after being diagnosed with bone edema in his left hip, the team announced Monday. Williams must limit basketball activities while he is sidelined, according to the team. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks and the club will update his status at that time.

Williams has missed the past three games due to the issue. An edema is a buildup of fluid around a bone. The 22-year-old Williams is averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots in 19 games (one start) this season. He is shooting 67.3 percent from the field.

Williams is in second season with Boston after being a first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Texas A&M. Williams averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 32 games (two starts) last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest i...

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...

Lynda Keene appointed as Chief Executive of Tourism Export Council

The Board of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand TECNZ is delighted to announce that Lynda Keene has been appointed in the role of Chief Executive.Anna Black, Board Chair of TECNZ says, Lynda has extensive experience with inbound tour...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019