Report: Bucs WR Godwin (hamstring) may be out for season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin's availability for the rest of the season is in doubt after he sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's 38-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, NFL Network reported Monday. Godwin is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, according to an NFL Network source.

The wideout, who was carted to the locker room after running a route and failing to the turf in the third quarter, was quickly ruled out by the team, finishing with five catches for 121 yards in the game. Asked about Godwin after the game, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters, "It doesn't look good."

The Bucs last week lost wideout Mike Evans to a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season, though Arians has said the team will not put him on injured reserve. Regarding the rash of injuries to his wideouts that also include Scotty Miller, Arians said, "We'll be talking with our sports science people about it. Maybe I've overworked them in practice, the receivers because we need the reps. Our quarterbacks need the reps, so we run them this time of the year more than I would probably like to, but we need the reps."

Godwin, 23, has 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns this season, his third in the NFL. He currently ranks second in the league in receiving yards. Evans, 26, sustained his injury on a 61-yard catch in a 38-35 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 8. The two-time Pro Bowl pick has 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns this season, his sixth with the Bucs.

Thrust into a starting role with Evans, then Godwin, out, Breshad Perriman thrived Sunday, catching five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)