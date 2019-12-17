Left Menu
Development News Edition

WI batting great Butcher dies at 86

  • PTI
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:23 IST
WI batting great Butcher dies at 86

Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 86.

The stylish Guyana batsman played 44 Tests between 1958 and 1969, scoring 3104 runs at an average of 43.11, and was named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 1970. "With a heavy heart I announce our Dad, Husband, Brother, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and former Guyana and West Indies batting star Basil Butcher Sr passed earlier this evening in Florida after a long illness," his son Basil Butcher Jr announced on social media.

Butcher, who died in Florida, made seven centuries but is best remembered for his second-innings 133 in the 1963 Lord's Test against England. During the break of that particular knock, Butcher came to know about his wife having a miscarriage, but he read the telegram and continued to bat. In the next tour of England in 1965, Butcher notched up his highest Test score -- 209 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Eminent theatre-film actor Shriram Lagoo dies

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. ...

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...

UPDATE 2-Giuliani associate received $1 mln payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019