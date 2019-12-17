Former commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following last week's emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage. "He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones," the league said in a statement released Tuesday. "The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciates the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family."

Stern, 77, underwent surgery last Thursday after collapsing at a New York City restaurant. He was an NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 before he was succeeded by current commissioner Adam Silver.

Stern has been credited with building the model for modern professional sports in the league in terms of operations, public service, global marketing, television distribution, and digital technology. During his 30 years as commissioner, the league added seven new franchises and experienced more than a 30-fold increase in revenues, according to the league. The Women's National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League also were created during his tenure.

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2014 and the International Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. He currently holds the title of "Commissioner Emeritus" with the NBA.

