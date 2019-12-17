Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Cowboys, Eagles vie for East title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:36 IST
NFL Playoff Scenarios: Cowboys, Eagles vie for East title
Image Credit: Pixabay

For weeks, the NFC East has appeared to be the division no team wanted to win. The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a dreadful run that included losses to the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears to trounce the Los Angeles Rams last week. The victory sets the Cowboys up for a win-and-in scenario against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rams are going to need some help to sneak into the postseason after winning the NFC but losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last season. In the ultra-competitive NFC West, a Week 17 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks in Seattle figures to decide the division. Both teams are 11-3 and have already clinched playoff spots.

On the AFC side, the Baltimore Ravens (12-2) can lock up the No. 1 seed but need their closest competition for home field to falter. 2019 NFL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS FOR WEEK 16

AFC CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens - AFC North division Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West division

Buffalo Bills - playoff berth New England Patriots - playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-2) (at Cleveland (6-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS) Baltimore clinches a first-round bye with:

1. BAL win or tie OR 2. KC loss or tie OR

3. NE loss Baltimore clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1. BAL win OR 2. BAL tie + NE loss or tie OR

3. KC loss or tie + NE loss NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3) (vs. Buffalo (10-4), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFL Network)

New England clinches AFC East division with: 1. NE win or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with: 1. NE win + KC loss or tie OR

2. NE tie + KC loss HOUSTON TEXANS (9-5) (at Tampa Bay (7-7), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFL Network)

Houston clinches AFC South division with: 1. HOU win OR

2. HOU tie + TEN tie OR 3. TEN loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with: 1. HOU tie + PIT tie OR

2. PIT loss NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans Saints - NFC South division

Green Bay Packers - playoff berth San Francisco 49ers - playoff berth

Seattle Seahawks - playoff berth GREEN BAY PACKERS (11-3) at Minnesota (10-4), Monday, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division with: 1. GB win or tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-7) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX) Dallas clinches NFC East division with:

1. DAL win MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-4) (vs. Green Bay (11-3), Monday, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with: 1. MIN win or tie OR

2. LAR loss or tie --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Google settles USD 327 million tax bill in Australia

Google agreed to pay Australian tax authorities 482 million Australian dollars USD 327 million to settle a long-running dispute over the tech giants multibillion-dollar business in the country, officials announced on Wednesday. The Australi...

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree to merge: joint statement

Paris, Dec 18 AFP French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the worlds fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA Groupe PSA...

No displacement for bauxite mining at Pottangi: NALCO

There will be no displacement during mining activity in Pottangi bauxite mine and NALCO will adopt modern technology besides sustainable practices for effective environment management, the company has said. A public hearing for environment...

Green activists unhappy with SC order on Coastal Road project

Environment activists from Mumbai are unhappy with the Supreme Courts ruling that stayed the Bombay High Court order quashing the Coastal Road Zone clearances granted to the city civic bodys Rs 14,000 crore coastal road project. The top co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019