Kopitar's OT winner lifts Kings past Bruins

  Boston
  Updated: 18-12-2019 08:45 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 08:42 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Anze Kopitar scored the game-winner 3:23 into overtime as the Los Angeles Kings stunned the host Boston Bruins 4-3 Tuesday night. Matt Roy tied the game late, and Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in their last five games (4-0-1). Jonathan Quick made 37 saves.

Danton Heinen had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron and Brandon Carlo also tallied as the Bruins lost for the sixth time in their last seven (1-4-2). Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots. Anders Bjork and Bergeron had breakaways for the Bruins in overtime, but Quick held firm long enough for Kopitar to end it by beating Rask from the left circle off a feed from Drew Doughty for his 14th goal of the season.

Roy helped Los Angeles force overtime when he scored seconds after Quick was pulled from the net trailing 3-2. His one-timer from the blue line got through traffic and past Rask at 17:59 of the third period. The Bruins had outshot the Kings 15-5 in the period to that point, taking a 3-2 lead when Carlo wristed a shot from the boards that appeared to get a piece of Roy in front of the net before skipping past Quick at 1:24. The marker snapped a 22-game goal-less drought for Carlo.

Boston made it 2-2 midway through the second period when Bergeron sent the puck in from outside the top of the right circle with Brad Marchand screening at 10:44. The Kings got on the board first 2:17 into the contest when Lizotte redirected a pass from Jeff Carter past Rask on the power play. The Bruins knotted the score on a power play of their own 19:01 into the period when Heinen had a pass from Marchand bounce off his right skate and in. The goal stood upon review.

Los Angeles was on the kill again when it grabbed a 2-1 lead, Kempe beating David Pastrnak alone on a breakaway up ice and wedging the puck through Rask's five-hole for the short-handed marker at 2:45.

