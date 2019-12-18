Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malkin's 400th goal helps Penguins topple Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 10:21 IST
Malkin's 400th goal helps Penguins topple Flames
Image Credit: pixabay

Two second-period goals and the 400th tally of Evgeni Malkin's career lifted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins past the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday. Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and John Marino each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight and improved to 13-3-1 against the Western Conference.

Malkin became the eighth active player and fourth player in Penguins history to reach 400 goals, joining Pittsburgh greats Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jaromir Jagr. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made 33 saves. He has won five of his past six starts, allowing a total of eight goals.

Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which lost it second in a row following a seven-game winning streak. Cam Talbot stopped 29 Penguins shots. Pittsburgh, which has been injury-plagued all season, played nearly early the entire game with five defenseman after Justin Schultz left less than two minutes into the first. He collided, knee on knee, with Calgary's Mikael Backlund, and appeared to injure his right knee.

The Flames dominated the first period, outshooting the Penguins 17-6. Calgary took a 1-0 lead at 16:05 when Gaudreau converted a back-door pass from Tobias Rieder by sweeping the puck past Jarry's left pad for his 10th goal.

Pittsburgh flipped the script in the second, outshooting Calgary 16-9 and leapfrogging to a 2-1 lead. Just after a Penguins power play expired, Marino, a rookie defenseman, picked up his fourth goal to tie it. Off a pass from Marcus Pettersson, Marino walked the puck from the right point to the near dot and beat Talbot short side.

Rust -- who missed practice Monday because of an illness that is making its way through the Pittsburgh locker room -- made it 2-1 just 1:22 later with his fourth goal in three games. He carried the puck behind the net out to the left circle and used Jake Guentzel as a screen for a shot that went in off Talbot's right pad. Malkin, who missed the previous two games with, presumably, the same illness, scored an empty-netter with 1:58 left.

Letang added another empty-netter 20 seconds later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to stay implementation of citizenship law, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amenendment Act 2019 and issued notice to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. A bench headed by...

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year - Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20 or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans. Prices of the cars, which will be man...

Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law

Indias top court on Wednesday refused to stall the implementation of a new law that lays out a path for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship, despite violent protests across the country.The Supreme C...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019