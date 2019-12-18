My biggest passion is to play Test cricket: Henrich Klaasen

After being omitted from South Africa's Test squad for England tour, wicketkeeper-batsman Henrich Klaasen has said that the longest format of the game is his biggest passion in life. "That's the biggest passion I have. I want to play Test cricket and that's the only way to play by putting on that baggy green cap," sports24.co.za reported Klaasen as saying.

The 28-year-old cricket was excluded from the recently announced 17-man Proteas squad after Rudi Second was named as the second wicketkeeper alongside Quinton de Kock. Henrich said that he needs to do a lot of hard work and perform well to cement his place in the red-ball format.

"Got to go to the four-day game in a few days' time ... I need to go back and perform, that's the only way to get back into a strong Test squad like we have now," he said. The Proteas will take on England in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion on December 26. (ANI)

