Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New global system shoots to standardize handicaps

A new world handicap system will be implemented early next year after an eight-year project designed to unify the way amateurs around the globe measure themselves. Administrators are urging even occasional golfers and beginners to obtain a handicap, saying the logistics of doing so will be easier than ever for those who are not members of a club. NHL roundup: Blues' Allen earns rare home win

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen enjoyed rare home-ice success in a 2-1 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Allen made 35 saves to earn his first victory at Enterprise Center since Jan. 3, and the Blues completed a sweep of their four-game homestand. Brayden Schenn and Mackenzie MacEachern scored goals to support him. NBA roundup: Heat snap 76ers' home win streak at 14

Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 23, and the visiting Miami Heat defeated the 76ers 108-104 on Wednesday, snapping Philadelphia's season-long home winning streak. At 14-0, the 76ers had been the last unbeaten home team in the league. They trailed by 16 points with nearly seven minutes remaining in the game before rallying to within two, but Al Horford's potential go-ahead 3-point try missed with five seconds left. Yankees make signing of righty Cole official

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Tsitsipas sets Grand Slam target for 2020

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is targeting a Grand Slam in 2020 as part of his quest to finish the season in the top three of men's tennis, which has been dominated by Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in recent seasons. Tsitsipas was unable to claim his first major title at this year's Slams, two of which were won by the 33-year-old Nadal and two by the 32-year-old Djokovic, while the 38-year-old Federer came close to adding to his record 20 titles. Tokyo 2020 organizers hold earthquake drill at Olympics venue

Tokyo 2020 organizers held an earthquake drill on Thursday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, a newly built venue for next year’s Olympics, to test their readiness should a disaster strike during the Games. Organizers simulated their response should a magnitude 7.3 earthquake, centered in northern Tokyo Bay, the site of 12 Olympic venues, strike. Suns' Ayton begins second act after suspension

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton is again in unfamiliar territory after returning from suspension to find a team breaking new ground with a coach and cast he has yet to learn. The second-year Bahamian played in his first game for the Suns on Tuesday since serving a 25-game suspension for testing positive for a diuretic and violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. In many ways, the NBA’s 2018 top overall pick is starting from scratch. Ayton played in this year’s season opener before being banned for an offense he said was an unintentional mistake. 2019 a year of upheaval - except for Nadal and Djokovic

In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women's game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men's tennis - refuse to budge. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal dominated the Grand Slams, Djokovic beating Nadal and Roger Federer to claim the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal sealing a 12th French Open crown by beating Dominic Thiem and then fighting off young Russian Daniel Medvedev to win the U.S. Open. NFL notebook: Jaguars fire top boss Coughlin

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Wednesday evening, a decision that owner Shad Khan announced while saying he initially planned to wait until after the season. "I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map," Khan said in a statement. "General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high." Smith struggling to make it three in a row at Australian PGA

Cameron Smith's bid for a third successive Australian PGA Championship title got off to a rocky start on Thursday as the double-defending champion slumped to a two-over 74 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast. The world No. 53 will start the second round seven strokes adrift of compatriots Lucas Herbert and Brett Rankin, who each opened with five-under-par 67s to lead the A$1.5 million ($1.02 million) event co-sanctioned by the European Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

