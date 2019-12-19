Left Menu
Grier likely to take Panthers' reins vs. Colts

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:07 IST
Checking out personnel with an eye toward the future will be a main priority for the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts when they meet Sunday afternoon in Indiana. Neither team has produced the kind of season that it expected, so with two games remaining, it's a chance to try to set a foundation for coming seasons.

Carolina is expected to go with quarterback Will Grier, who will make his NFL debut. The Panthers (5-9) are stuck in a six-game losing streak, including the past two games under interim coach Perry Fewell since the firing of Ron Rivera.

The Colts (6-8) are coming off 34-7 defeat Monday night at New Orleans, where they were eliminated from playoff contention. Indianapolis is in a four-game losing streak. "These losses are tough," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "The way they've mounted up, there's no excuses for it."

For the Panthers, they've been out of the playoff mix for weeks, so in that regard, this won't be new territory for them. Grier is a rookie out of West Virginia. He also was a high school standout in the Charlotte area, so his first game coming on the road could help limit distractions.

Fewell wouldn't commit Wednesday to Grier being the starter. "We've tried to get him ready for the Indy week to play, don't know if he'll start or not, " Fewell said.

Still, there's plenty that goes into grooming a quarterback for his first appearance. "He has gotten better running the (scout) team plays," Fewell said. "He's progressing as a rookie. He's not there yet, but he's progressing."

Fewell said he has concerns about a new voice in the huddle. The Panthers began the season with Cam Newton and then turned to Kyle Allen. This seems like an ideal time to give Grier a chance. "Can he get everybody on the same page?" Fewell said. "And getting the looks throughout the week that you need to be successful."

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is out of the concussion protocol, and he returned to full practice this week. He'll provide a veteran presence to go with the youth aspect of the roster. The Colts will have to recover from knowing that the season will end without a spot in the playoffs.

"You play this game to win championships, and now to not even be able to compete for a championship stinks," Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett said it will be important to play for each other as the season winds down.

"We've just got to go back to work," Brissett said. The Colts, who are 4-3 in home games, might be reeling back some of their veteran players as well.

In addition, linebacker Anthony Walker exited the New Orleans game with a hamstring injury, reserve safety Rolan Milligan departed with a foot ailment, and backup cornerback Quincy Wilson left with a shoulder injury, so dinged-up players probably will be on the sideline. Milligan was placed on injured reserve. The Monday night Colts-Saints matchup provided the Panthers with a look at their final two opponents. They finish at home against New Orleans, which could be playing to enhance its postseason seeding.

The trip to Indianapolis might present the best chance for Carolina to shake the losing skid in 2019. "My impression is that we can do this," Fewell said, pointing to some positive elements despite recent losses.

Carolina's defense has had glitches in recent games, and getting that shored up has been an issue. "Too many alignment and technique and mental errors," Fewell said.

--Field Level Media

