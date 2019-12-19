Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL auction: Jaydev Unadkat bought by Rajasthan Royals, Alex Carey goes to Delhi

Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has gone to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the price of INR 3 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:20 IST
IPL auction: Jaydev Unadkat bought by Rajasthan Royals, Alex Carey goes to Delhi
Jaydev Unadkat. Image Credit: ANI

Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has gone to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the price of INR 3 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday. Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey was brought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore.

Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins went to Kolkata Knight Riders for NR 15.5 crore and became the most expensive player in IPL history. South Africa's all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 crore while England pacer Chris Woakes was brought by Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore.

Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for the price of INR 10.75 crore. Earlier, Aaron Finch was brought by Royal Challenger Bangalore and Jason Roy was purchased by Delhi Capitals.

Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals while Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians. England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer. A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews - have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore). Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Nizam of Hyderabad funds: UK High Court orders Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs

A UK High Court judge, who ruled in favor of India in a decades-old legal dispute with Pakistan over funds belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and deposited in a London bank account, on Thursday ordered Paki...

UPDATE 1-Son of Russian spies wins case to remain a Canadian citizen

The son of Russian spies who was born in Canada and was stripped of his citizenship after his parents were arrested for espionage in the United States is a Canadian national, the countrys top court ruled on Thursday. Canadas Supreme Court u...

Curtain call! Prague's grand opera renovation nears completion

The Czech State Opera hoisted an ornate curtain on Thursday as a three-year project to restore the 19th-century opera building to its original glory neared completion ahead of a planned reopening next month. The 1.3 billion crown 56.85 mill...

ASP arrested for having disproportionate assets

ASP arrested for having disproportionate assets Hyderabad, Dec 19 PTI An Additional Superintendent of Police was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday after disproportionate assets worth Rs five crore allegedly related to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019