Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Barty and Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:20 IST
Tennis-Barty and Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards

Ash Barty and Rafa Nadal were named International Tennis Federation's (ITF) World Champions for 2019 on Thursday, rewarding them for stellar seasons in which they finished at the top of women's and men's rankings respectively. Barty, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973 when she beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova in June.

The 23-year-old also became the first Australian woman to reach the WTA world number one ranking since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976. Barty also lifted the season-ending WTA Finals trophy and led Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993.

"I'm honoured to be named this year's ITF World Champion," she said in a statement. "I'm so proud of my team and I for what we have achieved and can't wait for the 2020 season to begin." Nadal claimed the season-ending ITF world title for the fourth time after sealing an historic 12th French Open and a fourth U.S. Open, as well as helping Spain to their sixth Davis Cup title.

On Thursday, the Spaniard was also voted by fellow players as the winner of ATP's Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award for a second straight year and third time overall. Former world number one Andy Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January, was named ATP's comeback player of the year after successfully returning to win the European Open title in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes new North American trade pact to replace NAFTA

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday backed a new trade agreement with neighboring Mexico and Canada in a 385-41 bipartisan vote, sending the NAFTA replacement measure to the Senate for consideration early in 2020.Democrats, who co...

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters hav...

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart -sources

Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase Co., one of the worlds largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.The Monetary A...

Health News Roundup: Exercise reduces failing risk for older adults; Health Minister, ban on vamping product advertising and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exercise reduces falling risk for older adultsOlder adults who exercise may reduce their risk of falls by more than a third compared to sedentary peers, a research review suggests. Worko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019