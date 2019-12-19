Left Menu
Roy, Hetmyer could be x-factor cricketers for us: DC co-owner Jindal

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:40 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:40 IST
Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday said he was satisfied with the players his franchise bought during the IPL auction as the likes of Englishman Jason Roy and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer could be the "x-factor" cricketers he was looking for. World Cup-winning duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes were bought by Delhi Capitals for a base price of Rs 1.50 crores each while Hetmyer was their most expensive buy of the auction at Rs 7.75 crores. Delhi Capitals also bought Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey for Rs 2.4 crores.

Speaking on his team's four major buys in the IPL auction, Jindal said, "We were pleasantly surprised to get Chris Woakes and Jason Roy for Rs 1.5 crores each, and then getting a player like Shimron Hetmyer was the icing on the cake. We also managed to get Alex Carey, who is a really exciting prospect for us. "With Roy, the good part was that he has played for Delhi before, and we felt that he has really developed in the last couple of years, and along with Hetmyer, he could be the x-factor for us at the top of the order."

He said his franchise has got plenty of batting options and there's enough players to choose from for head coach Ricky Ponting. Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said, "Initially we thought he (Woakes) would cost a lot of money, but we were all surprised that we got him at a great price.

"He has been a regular in England squad, and brings with himself a lot of experience which shall help us in the upcoming season. He has also performed in India during his two years in the IPL, and I believe with Rabada, Ishant and him in the team, it will provide us with some great options," Kaif said.

