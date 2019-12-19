Pravin Tambe set to become oldest player to feature in IPL

Pravin Tambe will become the oldest player to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by participating in the upcoming edition of the cricketing event. The 48-year-old cricketer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh.

The wrist-spinner who made his IPL debut at the age of 41, played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the previous editions. Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins has gone to Kolkata Knight Riders for the price of INR 15.5 crore and with this, the right-handed bowler became the most expensive foreign player, in the ongoing IPL auction.

Knight Riders also bought England's limited over skipper Eoin Morgan but the franchise's head coach Brendon Mccullum announced that Dinesh Karthik will remain their captain. Earlier, Aaron Finch was brought by Royal Challenger Bangalore and Jason Roy was purchased by Delhi Capitals.

Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals while Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

