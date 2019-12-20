Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes defeat Sydney Sixers by 25 runs

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by 25 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Alice Springs
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:39 IST
Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes defeat Sydney Sixers by 25 runs
Darcy Short (Photo/Hobart Hurricanes Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by 25 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday. Chasing a below-par target of 130, the Sixers were bundled out for 104 in 18.5 overs.

The team got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Daniel Hughes (2) in the first over. Josh Philippe joined James Vince for a stand of 43-run for the second wicket. Vince was bowled by Riley Meredith after playing a knock of 18 runs.

The Sixers lost six quick wickets and were reduced to 81/8 in 9.4 overs. After that Jordan Silk and Benjamin Manenti had a 41-run partnership for the ninth wicket. However, the duo was not able to take their side over the line as they were sent back to the pavilion by James Faulkner.

Silk scored 22 runs. Maneneti scored 22 runs as well. For the Hurricanes, spinner Qais Ahmed picked up four wickets while Faulker and Simon Milenko took two wickets each.

Earlier, the Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Darcy Short played a knock of 51 runs which helped his side post a total of 129 runs.

Skipper Ben McDermott and David Miller contributed 15 and 16 runs respectively. For Sixers, Sean Abbott bagged three wickets while Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes 129/9 (Darcy Short 51, Sean Abbott 3-20) defeated Sydney Sixers 104 (Josh Philippe 24, Qais Ahmed 4-12) by 25 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey won't be silent over mercenaries in Libya

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will not stay silent over Russian-backed mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftar in Libya, as Moscow voiced concerns over possible Turkish military deployment to Libya in support of Haftars ...

Deeply pained by treatment meted out to students in Jamia: Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday said he was deeply pained by the treatment meted out to students inside the library and girls hostel in Jamia Millia Islamia and noted that democracy shrinks whenever such voices are forcibly suppr...

BJP trying to divide country on religious lines through CAA, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Centre is trying to divide the country and communities on religious lines through the new Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and asked people not to fall prey to the BJPs attempts. BJP is...

UPDATE 1-EU asks Poland to consult experts before adopting law on judges

The European Commission urged Poland to hold off adopting a law that would punish judges for questioning government reforms and for applying EU law until Warsaw consults an international panel of constitutional law experts. The commission, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019