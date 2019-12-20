Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pakistan fight back after Chandimal earns Sri Lanka lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:46 IST
Cricket-Pakistan fight back after Chandimal earns Sri Lanka lead

Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka earn a handy first-innings lead against Pakistan, whose strong reply left the second and final test evenly poised in Karachi on Friday. Chandimal scored 74 and forged half-century partnerships with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera to help Sri Lanka post 271 all out, a lead of 80, on the second day at Karachi's National Stadium.

Pakistan, bundled out for 191 in the first innings, cruised to 57 for no loss with openers Abid Ali (32) and Shan Masood (21) looking unperturbed against the Sri Lankan attack. Earlier, Shaheen Afridi claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas returned 4-55 to restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-300 total and keep the hosts alive in the contest.

Resuming on 64-3, Sri Lanka lost both overnight batsmen cheaply. Abbas fired two bouncers at Lasith Embuldeniya before dismissing the nightwatchman with a slower delivery and Afridi accounted for Angelo Mathews who was caught behind for 13.

Chandimal added 67 runs with de Silva, who made 32 before fluffing his pull shot against Afridi. Chandimal hit a four off Abbas to bring up his fifty and put Sri Lanka ahead but a century eluded him.

The right-hander, who hit 10 boundaries, perished at backward point trying to play a cut shot off spinner Haris Sohail. Perera, who was hit on the helmet grill by an Afridi delivery, made a defiant 48 before falling to the quick who claimed the last two Sri Lankan wickets in three deliveries.

The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. The weather-hit opening test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

India-US partnership can only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue: Warren

The partnership between India and the US will only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue and shared respect for religious pluralism, democracy and human rights, top American Senator and Democratic presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren...

BJP trying to discredit anti-CAA movement: Rawat

The opposition Congress on Friday said the BJP-led government is trying to discredit the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement and create divisions among the agitators, not only in Assam but across the country. Addressing a press confere...

eSwatini opposition leaders, activists targeted in police raids

Police in eSwatini arrested the head of the southern African countrys largest opposition party and several other politicians and activists in raids on their houses on Friday, their parties said.The raids took place as peoples anger against ...

UPDATE 1-UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.Harry Dunn, 19, died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019