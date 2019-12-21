Left Menu
Report: Angels' Ohtani finishes Tommy John surgery rehab

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 21-12-2019 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 00:18 IST
Report: Angels' Ohtani finishes Tommy John surgery rehab

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has finished his throwing program, the final hurdle as he attempts to return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, ESPN reported. The Angels have given Ohtani the OK to return to Japan to continue his recovery and prepare for the 2020 season, according to the report.

Ohtani, 25, has not pitched in the big leagues since suffering an elbow injury during the 2018 season. The former Japanese star made 10 starts on the mound in 2018 but was reduced to a designated hitter role last season while his elbow was on the mend. He did throw bullpen sessions, mostly in the season's second half, in anticipation of returning to the mound in 2020.

In 2019, Ohtani was limited to the designated hitter role but required knee surgery in mid-September. He is expected to be recovered from that surgery, as well, before spring training opens in February. ESPN said that Angels have yet to decide how often he will pitch to start the 2020 season and could be under an innings limitation. He also might start just once a week instead of every five games, as well.

At the plate in his two seasons with the Angels, Ohtani has been remarkably consistent -- hitting .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 104 games in 2018 compared to .286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games last season. On the mound in 2018, Ohtani showed plenty of potential, going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. He was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

