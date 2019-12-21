Left Menu
Hardaway, Mavs send Sixers to third straight loss, 117-98

Image Credit: Pixabay

Tim Hardaway Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots as the Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road.

The Mavericks won handily despite playing without injured guard Luka Doncic. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 33 points and 17 rebounds for his 19th double-double, but they dropped their third in a row. It was also the Sixers' second consecutive home loss after opening the season with 14 straight wins.

Ben Simmons had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Philadelphia. Hardaway Jr. was spectacular in the first quarter with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Mavericks took a 35-28 lead.

Dallas extended its advantage to 50-37 on a 3-pointer by deep reserve Ryan Broekhoff with 4:45 left in the second. The trey capped a 10-0 run and led Sixers head coach Brett Brown to take a timeout. After a Sixers turnover, Porzingis then drilled a 3-pointer and the Mavericks went ahead 53-37.

Embiid kept the Sixers close with a pair of treys as they closed the first half on a 17-6 spurt to cut the lead to 63-57. Embiid had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the half. Porzingis added 16 for the Mavericks by halftime.

Jalen Brunson, who played extra minutes with the injury to Doncic, drove to the basket and gave the Mavericks an 81-73 lead with 3:43 remaining in the third. Dallas outscored the Sixers by five points in the third to take an 88-77 lead at the end of the quarter. The Sixers committed two early turnovers -- one by Embiid and one by reserve guard Trey Burke -- in the fourth and trailed 92-80 with 9:34 left. After winning a Coach's Challenge, Embiid responded with a dunk and the deficit was 92-82.

Mike Scott then hit a 3-pointer and the Sixers trailed 94-85. The Mavericks didn't wilt and went back ahead 101-89 when Porzingis grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 5:37 left.

