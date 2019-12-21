Rishabh Pant has matured, says Raj Kumar Sharma

After Rishab Pant played well in the first two ODIs against West Indies, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma praised Pant, adding that he needs to work on his temperament. "Pant looks matured but needs to improve his temperament," Sharma told ANI on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has played aggressive knocks of 71 and 39 runs in the first and second ODI respectively. Sharma added that the left-handed batsman is a match-winner but still needs to work on his consistency and temperament.

"Pant is a great player and he is a match-winner but needs to improve consistency and temperament," he said. He said that it will be interesting how Indian spinner take on Caribbean batsmen as Cuttack track in will favor the batsmen.

"It will be interesting how Indian spinner control Caribbean batter as Cuttack wicket will be tough for the bowler as it is a batting wicket," he said. The two teams will lock horns in the series decider on Sunday. (ANI)

