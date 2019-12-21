Left Menu
Punjab Panthers take early lead over Gujarat Giants in IBL final

Punjab Panthers seized early advantage over Gujarat Giants in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League by taking a 2-0 lead here on Saturday. Darshana Doot (women's 51kg) and Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Abdulmalik Khalakov (57kg) scored well-crafted victories for the Punjab side.

A string of three losses did not deter the southpaw Darshana when she stepped into the ring on Saturday night. She was roped in after Punjab Panthers skipper MC Mary Kom was ruled out midway due to a back problem.

From the very first moment, Darshana showcased her eagerness to sign off with a win against Rajesh Narwal. She executed her plans well and exerted her domination to secure a 4-1 verdict in her favour. Khalakov, who had lost to Chirag in the league stage, came up with a specific plan. He lost no time in landing punches, taking Chirag by surprise to make a strong impression on the judges in the opening round.

The Indian clawed back with counter-attacking tactics in the second round, forcing Khalakov to back-pedal in defence. However, the young Uzbek star displayed his own tactics in the final round, cramping Chirag's hooks and using a combination of jabs and upper cuts to complete a unanimous verdict.

In remaining bouts of the night, Panthers' seasoned Manoj Kumar will take on Ashish Kulheria in the 69kg contest, while Gujarat Giants skipper Amit Panghal will square up against PL Prasad in the 52kg division. Panghal's star team-mate Sarita Devi will take on the challenge of Sonia Lather in the women's 60kg battle while Ashish Kumar will seek to finish with a 4-1 win-loss record over Yashpal.

