Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for $6.1 million, according to MLB.com.

Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers' everyday second baseman and hit in the middle of the lineup, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Cron, 29, will be the likely starter at first base.

Both played for the division-rival Minnesota Twins last season. Last season, Schoop hit .256 with 23 homers and 59 RBIs in 121 games. He started 110 games at second base, where he has played the bulk of his career, although he also is capable of playing third base and shortstop.

In 802 career games over parts of seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and Twins, Schoop has hit .257 with 133 homers and 392 RBIs. He earned an All-Star selection with Baltimore in 2017. Cron hit .253 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Twins in 2019.

Outfielder Brandon Dixon was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. --Field Level Media

