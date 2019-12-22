Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leafs gets rare win from backup goalie vs. Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 08:31 IST
Leafs gets rare win from backup goalie vs. Red Wings
Image Credit: pixabay

Backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots to earn his first win of the season, Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews each had two goals and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Saturday night. Hutchison is 1-5-1 for the season and gave Toronto its first win from a backup goaltender since March 20.

Mitch Marner added two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won four straight. Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit on a power play at 18:16 of the third period.

Detroit's Jonathan Bernier stopped all three shots he faced before leaving at 6:52 of the first period with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made 16 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost three consecutive games. It was the third meeting this season between the teams, with Toronto having won the first two in Detroit.

Hutchinson stopped a breakaway and made another good stop on a close-in chance during the first period. Pickard made a good save on Trevor Moore, who broke in alone about eight minutes into the second.

Hyman gave the Maple Leafs the lead at 17:10 of the second period after he broke in alone and was brought down by Detroit's Mike Green, whose slide pushed the puck toward the net. A video review ruled the puck had crossed the goal line before the net was dislodged from its moorings. Morgan Rielly earned the assist. Matthews scored on a shot from the left circle on a power play at 2:18 of the third period. Detroit's Filip Zadina was serving a tripping penalty.

Hyman scored his eighth of the season at 8:51 of the third on a backhand after a pass from Matthews. Matthews scored his 23rd of the season from the slot at 13:39 of the third.

The game became chippy with two skirmishes in the final two minutes, Toronto's Jake Muzzin was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty as well as a roughing penalty. Each team had a fighting major and Detroit had two roughing penalties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea - White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about developments related to North Korea, Iran, and trade, a White House spokesman said.President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close c...

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get into Christmas spirit

Christmas is around the corner and the Jumanji co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit. Promoting Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram in which he was decked up in Elf costume while Kevin Hart dres...

Bucks hammer Knicks, match best start in team history

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New Yor...

Mexican Catholic group says late leader Maciel abused at least 60 minors

Marcial Maciel, the Mexican founder of the ultra-conservative Legionaries of Christ, abused at least 60 minors, according to a new report published Saturday by the Roman Catholic group. Maciel was punished by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019