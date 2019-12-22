Left Menu
Development News Edition

76ers gets points from everywhere to drop Wizards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 09:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 09:07 IST
76ers gets points from everywhere to drop Wizards
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for his 20th double-double and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 125-108 on Saturday. Josh Richardson added 21 points, Tobias Harris contributed 16, and Ben Simmons had 14 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and four steals as the Sixers snapped a season-high three-game losing streak. They also broke a two-game home losing skid after winning their first 14 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Al Horford also scored 13 points to place all five Philadelphia starters in double figures in scoring. Bradley Beal was stellar from beginning to end with 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Isaiah Thomas added 20 points for the Wizards, who lost their third in a row. Thomas was ejected for going into the stands with 2:53 left in the game.

Troy Brown Jr. had 19 off the bench for the undermanned Wizards, who played without six key players, including John Wall, C.J. Miles, Moritz Wagner, and Rui Hachimura. The Sixers used a 19-0 run midway through the second quarter to take a 53-30 lead. But the Wizards kept pushing and finished the quarter strong, trailing just 65-53 at halftime. Beal missed six of his first seven 3-pointers but managed to score 20 points by halftime to keep his team within striking distance.

Richardson paced the Sixers with 13 by the break. Beal drove to the basket and closed the Wizards within 80-75 with 3:05 left in the third.

Despite Beal's 31 and struggles against the Wizards' zone defense, the Sixers still managed to hold an 88-80 lead after three quarters. Mike Scott opened with a 3-pointer on the Sixers' first possession of the fourth to give them an 11-point advantage.

Backup point guard Trey Burke made a difficult layup with the shot clock winding down to cap an 11-2 run for a 95-82 lead. The Wizards hung around and closed within 103-94 with 6:13 left on a basket by Davis Bertans.

On Philadelphia's ensuing possession, Furkan Korkmaz knocked down a deep trey to put the 76ers back up 12. Matisse Thybulle then added a dunk, Korkmaz made another 3-pointer and the Sixers' lead was suddenly 111-94.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams with late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted two third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams fr...

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smiths relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife. US Weekly confirmed the news about the couples marriage whose relationship got to see the light of the day ...

Harden scores 47 as Rockets soar past Suns

James Harden drained nine 3-pointers while recording 47 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 139-125 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 10 assists a...

Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh U19 World Cup squad

Wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. The Bangladesh U19 side will go into the 2020 World Cup with confidence, having won their last three bilateral series. They also reache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019