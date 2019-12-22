Left Menu
Development News Edition

Year of many firsts for Sathiyan as he takes over the mantle from Sharath

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 11:46 IST
Year of many firsts for Sathiyan as he takes over the mantle from Sharath
Image Credit: Twitter (@ittfworld)

The sprightly G Sathiyan came of age to take over the leadership mantle in Indian table tennis from veteran A Sharath Kamal in a year which saw paddlers produce memorable performances despite the lack of a full-time coach. For a decade and a half, Sharath was India's lone warrior on the big stage but now he too is relieved that he has got a fast-improving Sathiyan for company.

"It's time (we had someone else taking over the leadership responsibility). Sathiyan is improving rapidly in the international arena and I am really happy for him," said the 37-year-old Sharath, arguably the finest table tennis player India has produced. If 2018 was about India doing exceedingly well at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, 2019 was mainly about Sathiyan making his mark at the highest level where he defeated quite a few top-20 players, including world number five and young Japanese teenage sensation Harimoto Tomokazu.

The 26-year-old also became the first Indian to break into the top-25 of the ITTF world rankings when he rose to 24 in July. Another feather in his cap was finishing sixth in his first ever Asian Cup which helped him qualify for the World Cup where he made the main draw after topping his group. "It has been a satisfying year. I beat quite a few higher-ranked players and target for next year is to register more wins against the top-10 players. We are also doing well as a team and that gives us confidence going into the Olympics qualifiers," Sathiyan told PTI.

Indian paddlers have now become a force to reckon with and they were without a full-time coach in the journey this year. The individual brilliance aside, they also make for a potent men's team. After winning a historic bronze at the Asian Games last year, the squad comprising Sharath (WR 34), Sathiyan (30) and reigning Commonwealth champion Harmeet Desai (85) has a very good chance of achieving another first when it plays the Olympic team qualifiers in Portugal beginning January 22.

Currently ranked 8th, all India needs to do is to reach the quarterfinals to ensure a first ever Olympic qualification as a team. So far, Indian players have only featured in individual events at the Olympics. "The good thing is that all of us are in good shape and all we need to do is play as per our ranking. If we do that, we qualify for the Olympics as a team for the very first time," said Sharath, who managed his workload by playing seven ITTF World Tour events this year.

The much younger Sathiyan played in 11 World Tour events where he got the better of many established names in the business. The squad, which is without a coach for the past 16 months, is assembling in Chennai later this week to prepare for the all-important Olympic qualification event. Since no national camps have taken place due to the absence of a coach, players have been training on their own.

"Ahead of an important team event, we must train together. We are playing well individually but lack of a full-time coach is taking a toll on all of us including the federation which is trying its best to find a good coach," said Sharath, who has an added responsibility of mentoring the unit. The women's team may not be as strong as the men's team but expectations have been high from Manika Batra ever since she bagged four medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The world number 61 could not build up on that exceptional showing in 2019 and slipped in the rankings. Off the court, the 24-year-old from Delhi had a lot going on as she split with her childhood coach Sandeep Gupta citing stagnancy in her game.

Having moved her training base to Pune from Delhi, Manika is aiming to break back into the top-50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Bucks blast Knicks, tie franchise-best start

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New Yo...

AIIMS to conduct second autopsy on bodies of four rape accused killed in Telangana encounter

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has sent three senior forensic experts to Hyderabad to conduct the second autopsy on the bodies of four men who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6. The medical board of three of f...

Uzbekistan holds first Parliamentary elections under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Voting begins in Uzbekistan for parliamentary elections amid economic reforms in the country initiated by current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It is the first parliamentary election under Mirziyoyevs rule. According to Al Jazeera, after M...

879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead : UP DGP

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were bound down as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. Adequate pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019