BBL: Melbourne Stars defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 52 runs

Melbourne Stars defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 52 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Ted Summerton Reserve here on Sunday. Chasing a moderate target of 164, Hurricanes were bundled out for 111 as Haris Rauf took a five-wicket haul.

Hurricanes had an opening stand of 30-run between Darcy Short and Caleb Jewell. Short (9) was dismissed by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the fourth over. Skipper Ben McDermott (5) and David Miller (7) lost their wickets cheaply and were sent back to the pavilion.

After adding 25 runs to the scoreboard Jewell became a victim of spinner Sandeep Lamichhanein the ninth over, reducing the side to 57/4. Hurricanes lost four quick wickets as Simon Milenko (1), Macalister Wright (10), Thomas Rogers (1), and Qais Ahmed (0) were scalped cheaply.

Clive Rose remained unbeaten on 32 runs but could not get his side over the line. Maxwell and Adam Zampa both clinched two wickets each. Earlier, Stars opting to bat first posted a score of 163 with a loss of four wickets. Marcus Stoinis played an unbeaten knock of 81 runs studded with seven fours and four sixes.

Opener Mic Maddinson also played a crucial inning of 40 runs off 39 balls. For Hurricanes, Riley Meredith scalped three wickets and gave away just 27 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.