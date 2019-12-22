Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Race against time for ill English bowling trio

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:44 IST
Cricket-Race against time for ill English bowling trio
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

England bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach did not make use of a last opportunity for a bowl in their warm-up match on Sunday, suggesting it could be a close call for their participation in the first test against South Africa. The trio have been battling with flu since arriving in South Africa last week, missing the opening two-day warm-up against an Invitation XI and now the second warm-up against South Africa A, which was downgraded from first class status to allow them to possibly play, even on only the last of the three day match.

But they did not take up the chance and are now in a race against time to be fit for the first test at Centurion, which starts on Boxing Day. "It's a tricky one, it's going to have to be managed very well, but we are on it," said England captain Joe Root after the match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, was drawn on Sunday.

"We are trying to make sure we give them the best chance possible. It's not ideal but when these things happen we just have to get on with it. "I'm sure they'll do everything possible over the next couple of days to make sure they are ready and that's all you can ask."

"When it comes to it, we have to make some very shrewd decisions. We should not take anything off the table and we'll evaluate things sensibly when we are in a position to do so," Root told reporters. "The next three days are crucial. We've managed the illnesses as best we can."

The three bowlers wee among several squad members bedridden for most of last week, kept apart from the rest of the squad for fear of the bug spreading, but did have a brief net session on Saturday. It opened up the possibility that they might bowl on Sunday but the trio did not arrive at the ground with the rest of the squad, pitching only later for another net session.

The return of James Anderson after injury tempers any blow and Root said he was pleased with bowling contribution from Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Matt Parkinson and Ben Stokes over the weekend. "The guys who have played in the game have stood up well and taken that on," Root added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Police books Tejashwi Yadav for protesting against CAA in Patna's restricted area

Patna police on Sunday booked Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav amongst others for carrying out a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act during Bihar Bandh in the state capitals restricted area. There was a ruckus on the Dak...

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Forty-eight people have been arrested and 67 shops sealed in connection with violent protests here last week during which several persons, including over a dozen policemen, were injured and vehicles gutted, officials said on Sunday. Deputy ...

Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, rivals stoking violence: Modi

Accusing the opposition of pursuing divide and rule politics and stoking violence over the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the legislation and the NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims as h...

UPDATE 2-'Bull's-eye' landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule

Boeing Cos Starliner astronaut spacecraft landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, the company said, after faulty software forced officials to cut short an unmanned mission aimed at taking it to the International Space Station. The landin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019