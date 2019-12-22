Chris Lynn becomes first batsman to score 2000 runs in BBL

Brisbane Heat's skipper Chris Lynn on Sunday became the first batsman to register 2000 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL). He achieved the feat against Sydney Sixers here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Lynn now has 2054 runs in the tournament from just 66 matches. In the game against Sixers, he went on to play a knock of 94 runs from just 39 balls with the help of four fours and 11 sixes. He has the highest score of 101 in the tournament, and he was on course to break the record for the fastest century in BBL on Sunday, but the batsman had to go back to the pavilion on the individual score of 94.

Michael Klinger is on the second spot in the run-scoring charts in BBL as he has 1947 runs from 71 matches. Melbourne Renegades' skipper Aaron Finch is at the third place with 1946 runs from 56 matches.

This innings by Lynn helped Brisbane Heat defeat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs. With this, the side scripted their first victory in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Brisbane Heat will next take on Perth Scorchers on January 1 next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

