Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saints' offense rolling ahead of visit to Tennessee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:33 IST
Saints' offense rolling ahead of visit to Tennessee
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The New Orleans Saints bounced back after losing control of their playoff seeding. The Tennessee Titans will try to bounce back after losing control of their playoff prospects.

The Titans will host the NFC South champion Saints on Sunday in a game that will have a significant effect on both teams' postseason hopes. New Orleans (11-3) will be either the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Saints currently are No. 3 but can move up if they win and get some help.

After losing a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, the Saints rebounded to rout the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 in their home finale on Monday night. New Orleans has averaged 34.8 points in its past five games after topping 33 points just once in the first nine games. Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes against the Colts to give him 541 for his career, breaking Peyton Manning's all-time record.

Brees also set a league mark for single-game completion percentage by connecting on 29 of 30 passes vs. Indianapolis. He is showing no ill effects from thumb surgery that forced him to miss five games earlier this season, all of which the Saints won.

"Like most really good football teams, they continue to improve and develop," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of the Saints. "I think that Drew missing a few weeks and then being able to be back in there, I think there's been some strong continuity. "(He's) pretty much healthy for the most part, and everybody's kind of finding their balance and their rhythm to what they want to do and the different personnel groups seem to be functioning at a high level."

The New Orleans defense played much better against the Colts than it did against the 49ers, but the Saints still felt a need to claim former Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers this week to bolster the pass defense. "We value the player, especially the position," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "It's always a difficult position to find. He gives us versatility, and I think that's important here down the stretch."

Tennessee (8-6) is 6-2 since Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback. The Titans had won four straight before a 24-21 home last Sunday against the Houston Texans, a result that broke a tie for first place in the AFC South. "When they went on that four-game winning streak, they were playing a complementary game offensively and defensively, in the special teams," Payton said. "They were doing all the things necessary to win football games, and (Tannehill) was part of that."

Unfortunately for the Titans, running back Derrick Henry -- named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday -- is expected to sit out the game after landing on the injury report as questionable on Saturday, according to ESPN. Henry has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but participated in practice Wednesday and Friday with no injury designation. He sat out practice last week, but played in a 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans and had 21 carries for 86 yards.

Tennessee rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown has four 100-yard receiving games, and he reached that mark in each of the past two contest. The Titans visit the Texans next week, but Houston can wrap up the AFC South title by winning at Tampa Bay on Saturday. That would leave Tennessee fighting for a wild-card spot.

"We understand that we'll play them again," Vrabel said, "but we have to focus on what (last week's) game was, the stuff that came out of it, and then we have to move forward to the Saints and put our focus there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Rise of Skywalker' debuts at $374 million, below recent 'Star Wars' films

Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker opened in theaters with 374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. Roughly 176 ...

Sudan opens Darfur crimes probe against Bashir regime figures

Sudan said Sunday it had opened an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region by members of the regime of ousted president Omar al-Bashir. Prosecutor general Tagelsir al-Heber said we started an investigation about the crimes ...

Aamir Khan flies to Bengaluru to watch staging of his daughter's play

The perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who has been on a hectic schedule shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, flew to Bengaluru to watch his daughter Ira Khans play. Ira Khan recently made her directorial debut with her p...

Croatia votes in a three-horse presidential race

Croatians cast ballots under rainy skies on Sunday in a presidential election testing the ruling conservatives before the country takes the helm of the European Unions rotating presidency. The pre-Christmas election is a showdown between th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019