Ravens topple Browns, secure home field for playoffs

  Reuters
  Updated: 23-12-2019 02:53 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 02:53 IST
Ravens topple Browns, secure home field for playoffs

Lamar Jackson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards, helping the Baltimore Ravens pull away for a 31-15 win over the host Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Tight end Mark Andrews hauled in two of Jackson's touchdown passes. Running back Mark Ingram II caught the third one.

Justice Hill added a rushing touchdown for Baltimore (13-2), which extended its franchise record with its 11th win in a row. Baker Mayfield tossed one touchdown apiece to tight end Demetrius Harris and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for Cleveland (6-9), which lost for the third time in its past four games. The Browns guaranteed a sub-.500 season for the 12th year in a row.

The Browns opened the scoring with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter when Mayfield found Harris for a 1-yard score. It was Harris' third touchdown reception of the season, matching his career high from 2018. Moments later, Austin Seibert missed an extra-point attempt to keep the score at 6-0. The Ravens pulled in front 7-6 with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Jackson spotted Andrews running down the right seam and hit him with a pinpoint pass for a 39-yard touchdown.

Jackson connected with Andrews for a second touchdown to make it 14-6 with nine seconds to go before halftime. The play increased Andrews' touchdown total to 10 and gave him two multi-touchdown performances this season. Midway through the third quarter, the Ravens increased their lead to 21-6. Jackson tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ingram, who tied a single-season franchise record with his 15th score (10 rushing, five receiving).

A 47-yard field goal by Seibert cut the Browns' deficit to 21-9 late in the third quarter. Baltimore responded with its own field goal, a 31-yarder by Justin Tucker, to make it 24-9 with 11:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland pulled within 24-15 when Beckham hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield with 8:01 to play. The Browns tried for a two-point conversion on the next play, but Mayfield's pass fell incomplete. Hill capped the scoring with an 18-yard rushing touchdown to put Baltimore on top 31-15 with 3:39 remaining.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

