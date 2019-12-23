Left Menu
Drake, Fitzgerald drive Cardinals past Seahawks

Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns, and Larry Fitzgerald became the second player in NFL history with more than 17,000 receiving yards as the Arizona Cardinals upset the host Seattle Seahawks 27-13 Sunday. The Cardinals (5-9-1) won in Seattle for the fourth time in the past five seasons and the fifth time in the last seven.

The Seahawks (11-4) dropped a game behind San Francisco in the NFC West, with the teams scheduled to meet next weekend in the regular-season finale. The winner will claim the division title. Fitzgerald eclipsed the plateau, previously reached only by Jerry Rice (22,895 yards), on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray with 4:16 left in the second quarter to snap a 7-7 tie.

Drake rushed for 166 yards on 24 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run with 8:33 left in the first quarter. Murray completed 11 of 18 passes for 118 yards and added 40 yards on six carries before leaving in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Backup Brett Hundley engineered a clinching touchdown drive in the fourth quarter after the Seahawks pulled within 20-13.

Seattle's Russell Wilson completed 16 of 31 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, taking five sacks. The Seahawks scored on their first possession of the game, capped by Wilson's 3-yard pass to fullback Nick Bellore.

Arizona responded as Drake scored on an 80-yard run on the next play from scrimmage to tie the score at 7-7 and spark a run of 20 consecutive points by the visitors. The Cardinals took a 17-7 halftime lead on Zane Gonzalez's 22-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the second quarter. That came after a Fitzgerald touchdown catch was overruled by video review.

Gonzalez added a 46-yarder on Arizona's first drive of the second half. Seattle's Jason Myers kicked two field goals, from 30 and 51 yards, in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to seven points.

Drake capped a 78-yard drive with a 3-yard run with 4:18 remaining for the final score. Seattle's Chris Carson, who has already surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season, sustained a hip injury in the second quarter and didn't return. He finished with eight carries for 40 yards. Backup C.J. Prosise rushed four times for 14 yards before sustaining an arm injury that knocked him out of the game, leaving the Seahawks down to rookie Travis Homer, a sixth-round draft choice.

