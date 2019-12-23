LeBron (back) misses game for first time this season

LeBron James missed a game for the first time this season Sunday night, as his strained back forced him to sit out the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters Saturday that James sustained a thoracic muscle strain during Tuesday's loss against the Indiana Pacers and played with the ailment during Thursday's setback against the Milwaukee Bucks. James also sat out Saturday's practice.

ESPN reported Sunday that James, who turns 35 on Dec. 30, is also dealing with a groin issue. He is averaging 25.8 points, a league-high 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Also, forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) suited up against the Nuggets after missing the past five games, though Vogel told reporters the third-year pro would be on a 20-minute limit. The Lakers next play Christmas night, hosting the Clippers at Staples Center.

