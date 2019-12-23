Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend in La Liga. ODE TO ODEGAARD

Real Sociedad have been one of the most exciting attacking teams to watch this season in La Liga and that is largely down to Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian playmaker failed to make a mark at his parent club Real Madrid but after two loan spells in the Netherlands is finally shining on a bigger stage.

Odegaard was hugely impressive as Real Sociedad beat Osasuna 4-3 on Sunday to move fifth, setting up a goal for Mikel Oyarzabal and scoring a vicious free kick. The midfielder, who signed for Real Madrid at 16 years old, celebrated his 21st birthday with a spectacular performance at El Sadar.

Although it seemed unlikely he would succeed at Real Madrid after a troubled few years in the Spanish capital, the clamour is increasing for him to return next season, instead of completing the second year of his loan. CORREA STAKES HIS CLAIM

Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa was close to leaving in the summer but is proving a crucial presence at the Wanda Metropolitano. With Atletico locked in a stalemate at Real Betis on Sunday, Diego Simeone threw on the electric striker.

Correa created the first goal as he won the ball back high up the pitch and rounded Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles before finishing coolly and set up the second for Alvaro Morata. Atletico have been below-par this season, lying fourth and seven points behind leaders Barcelona, but things could have been a lot worse if Correa had departed.

With Thomas Lemar struggling to make an impact, Correa has staked his claim for a starting spot in Simeone's side. TRANSPORT WOES

Things are not going well for Celta Vigo, 18th, and Espanyol, 20th, on or off the field. Both endured transport problems on the way to games this weekend and both were defeated, leaving them in the relegation zone.

Espanyol's train got stuck for several hours on Saturday night as they headed to Madrid for a relegation six-pointer against Leganes. It eventually arrived around midnight, but the Catalan side were defeated 2-0 and coach Pablo Machin was sacked on Monday.

Celta, meanwhile, had their Saturday flight cancelled because of high winds, and they had to fly early Sunday morning to Valencia, where they lost 3-1 at Levante.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

