Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:59 IST
Soccer-Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend: BALOTELLI HOPES TO STAY AT BRESCIA

Mario Balotelli hopes to stay at Brescia, he said after scoring his fourth goal for the Serie A strugglers in their 1-1 draw at Parma. "I think I'll stay unless the president doesn't want me any more," said the 29-year-old, who added that he was training better than ever.

"I always have the right intensity. I train 10 or 15 times better than when I was young," he said. "I expected us to be higher up the table, but in the end, we will be safe. Obviously, we're not Juventus but there's a lot of quality in this squad."

EVEN BETTER THE SECOND TIME, SAYS LULIC Lazio became the first team to beat Juventus this season when they won 3-1 in Serie A two weeks ago and they repeated the trick by winning Sunday's Supercup final in Saudi Arabia by the same score.

"Beating Juventus again, after having already won against them in the League, was even sweeter,” said forward Senad Lulic who scored the second goal. Club president Claudio Lotito was ecstatic.

“We dominated the whole match and this is confirmation we can fight it out with everyone and make our fans happy," he said. "We proved again that we can out-class Juventus, so the first win was no fluke." LOSING PAINFUL FOR CONTE

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte admitted in a television interview that he finds it difficult to deal with losing. "I don't enjoy wins for very long," he said. "Defeats, on the other hand, stay with me much longer, maybe even a couple of days and it's not easy for my family. It's like I'm in temporary mourning."

Conte also talked about his exuberant goal celebrations. "You can see the passion I have, even if afterwards I'm a little ashamed. I think it's pure passion, nothing prepared. That's me, and if it bothers anyone, I'm sorry." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Officials of Italy's ruling parties to meet over motorway concession decree

Top officials in Italys ruling coalition will meet on Monday to try to resolve a dispute over plans to make it easier to revoke Atlantias motorway concession following the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa, a government source said. Shar...

Country will not let you attack Constitution, suppress voice of 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi.

Country will not let you attack Constitution, suppress voice of Bharat Mata Rahul Gandhis dig at PM Modi....

NRC will prove to be black law that will divide country: CG CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the National Register of Citizens NRC, if implemented, will prove to be a black law that will lead to division of the country. Describing the new citizenship act and the proposed NR...

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson spotted on coffee date

American actor Bill Hader and his former co-star Rachel Bilson are prompting speculations that they are dating as the duo were spotted grabbing coffee in Bills hometown, Oklahoma. In the hometown, the couple was seen holding hands in Starbu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019