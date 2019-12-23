Soccer-Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend: BALOTELLI HOPES TO STAY AT BRESCIA

Mario Balotelli hopes to stay at Brescia, he said after scoring his fourth goal for the Serie A strugglers in their 1-1 draw at Parma. "I think I'll stay unless the president doesn't want me any more," said the 29-year-old, who added that he was training better than ever.

"I always have the right intensity. I train 10 or 15 times better than when I was young," he said. "I expected us to be higher up the table, but in the end, we will be safe. Obviously, we're not Juventus but there's a lot of quality in this squad."

EVEN BETTER THE SECOND TIME, SAYS LULIC Lazio became the first team to beat Juventus this season when they won 3-1 in Serie A two weeks ago and they repeated the trick by winning Sunday's Supercup final in Saudi Arabia by the same score.

"Beating Juventus again, after having already won against them in the League, was even sweeter,” said forward Senad Lulic who scored the second goal. Club president Claudio Lotito was ecstatic.

“We dominated the whole match and this is confirmation we can fight it out with everyone and make our fans happy," he said. "We proved again that we can out-class Juventus, so the first win was no fluke." LOSING PAINFUL FOR CONTE

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte admitted in a television interview that he finds it difficult to deal with losing. "I don't enjoy wins for very long," he said. "Defeats, on the other hand, stay with me much longer, maybe even a couple of days and it's not easy for my family. It's like I'm in temporary mourning."

Conte also talked about his exuberant goal celebrations. "You can see the passion I have, even if afterwards I'm a little ashamed. I think it's pure passion, nothing prepared. That's me, and if it bothers anyone, I'm sorry." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Nick Macfie)

