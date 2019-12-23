Bumrah, Dhawan return, Rohit and Shami rested for SL T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback in the Indian squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka and Australia series. Bumarah sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back which kept him out of the cricket field since September 24. He missed the South Africa Test series, series against Bangladesh and the recently concluded West Indies series.

Apart from him, opener Shikhar Dhawan also made a comeback in the squad for both the series. He was out from the Indian side since November due to a knee injury. Opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been given rest for the T20Is and will join the team for ODIs against Australia. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini included in both the squads.

India's T20 squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar. India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami.

India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and after that Australia will tour India to play three ODIs. India recently won the T20I and ODI series against West Indies. India will play their first T20I against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on January 5, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

