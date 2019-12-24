Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH/PREVIEW Mourinho bemoans Son ban and VAR use in Premier League

Son Heung-min's unavailability due to a three-match ban for a red card in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea is a big loss for Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday. MOTOR-F1-FERRARI/

Ferrari extend Leclerc's contract until 2024 Ferrari put their long-term faith in Charles Leclerc on Monday by extending the 22-year-old's contract for five more years until the end of 2024.

BASKETBALL-NCAA-LOU-PITINO-ADIDAS/ Pitino, Adidas settle legal dispute

Rick Pitino and Adidas have settled the former Louisville coach’s claim that the company led to his firing from the university. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/PREVIEW

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Dec 24 CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - Pre-test press conference South Africa captain Far du Plessis speaks to the media before the first test against England at Centurion, which starts on Dec. 26

24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his side's top the table clash against Leicester City. 24 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook- Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook- Field Level Media

News and notes from around the NBA. 9 p.m. ET

