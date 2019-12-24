Report: Texans WR Fuller (groin) out for Titans game

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V will miss the regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after sustaining a groin injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday, citing league sources. An MRI exam confirmed the injury, with a recovery period that usually takes two to three weeks.

"It's definitely frustrating," Fuller said of the injury, via the Chronicle. "I want to be out there with the guys." Fuller, the team's fastest player, sustained a hamstring strain in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, and has been sidelined for five games this season. The fourth-year wideout out of Notre Dame has 49 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games in 2019.

"I think he's making progress," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday before the results of the MRI. "I would say right now, that's just ... day-to-day. I wouldn't be able to answer what's going to happen on Sunday, but I think he's definitely making progress." Return specialist DeAndre Carter replaced Fuller on Saturday, and made a key 39-yard catch while finishing with two receptions for 44 yards.

After already claiming the AFC South title, the Texans (10-5) can move up to the No. 3 playoff seed with a victory over the Titans coupled with a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers. --Field Level Media

