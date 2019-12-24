Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cavaliers knock off Hawks for 3rd straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 08:24 IST
Cavaliers knock off Hawks for 3rd straight win
Image Credit: Twitter (@cavs)

Collin Sexton scored 25 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the visiting Atlanta Hawks 121-118 to record their first three-game winning streak of the season. Sexton was 12 of 20 from the field and has scored 23-plus points in four of the past six games. Sexton also added six rebounds.

The Cavaliers trailed 94-90 late in the third quarter before going on a 16-2 run and eventually led by 14 points. But Atlanta closed with a 13-2 run and used a Trae Young 3-pointer to close the margin to three points with 49.8 seconds left. It was still 121-118 when Atlanta had a chance to tie, but Young missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It was the eighth straight loss for Atlanta.

Darius Garland, who had two 3-pointers during Cleveland's fourth-quarter surge, finished with 21 points. Kevin Love added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Cedi Osman scored 18. Kevin Porter Jr. came off the bench to score 15. The Atlanta Hawks celebrated the return of John Collins, who had 27 points -- hitting 12 of 20 from the field -- and 10 rebounds. Collins had missed 25 games because of a suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. The Hawks were 4-21 with Collins out of the lineup and dropped into the cellar of the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta got 30 points from Young, who hit his first three 3-pointers of the game but finished just 5 of 14. It was his fifth straight game with at least 30 points. Young added 11 assists and six rebounds. Rookie De'Andre Hunter scored 23, and Kevin Huerter added 19. Cleveland used a 42-point first quarter to take a 71-64 halftime advantage. Atlanta came back and took the lead before struggling to start the fourth quarter.

Atlanta returns home on Friday to play the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavaliers are on the road Friday to play the Boston Celtics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Harris, Simmons lead 76ers over reeling Pistons

Tobias Harris poured in 35 points, Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday. Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four 3-po...

UPDATE 8-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.Boe...

Google celebrates this Holiday Season with an animated colorful doodle

Search engine giant Google today marks the holiday season with a colorful doodle. The doodle shows a Christmas tree on the center of the Google logo with Santa Claus. The doodle is titled Happy Holidays 2019Santa Claus is said to bring gift...

UPDATE 1-New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month. The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari White Island eru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019