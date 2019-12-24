Left Menu
Lightning's power play overwhelms Panthers

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 08:31 IST
Brayden Point tallied four points, Tampa Bay scored a trio of power-play goals, and the Lightning cruised past the visiting Florida Panthers 6-1 on Monday night. Point scored a goal and added three assists, and Victor Hedman added two goals and an assist. Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and two assists.

Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn added markers, and Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat chipped in two assists each. Tampa won for the first time in three games (1-1-1) and finished 3-for-4 on the power play to claim the season series 3-1.

The Lightning, who play their next five against Atlantic Division opponents, have won nine straight against the Atlantic and own an 11-2-0 mark against divisional foes. In a contest featuring two of the last three Vezina Trophy winners, Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (2019 winner) stopped 29 shots to beat Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky (2013, '17) in their fourth matchup this season.

Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and Jonathan Huberdeau tied for the team lead with his 14th goal for Florida, which lost for the first time in four games. The Lightning scored just 41 seconds into the game when Erik Cernak -- with five players clogged around Bobrovsky -- fired a shot that struck Point and went in.

It moved Point into the team lead with 14 goals, while Kucherov recorded his 500th point on the tally. Hedman ended good zone time by blistering home his eighth goal at 15:06, giving the former Norris Trophy winner points in 24 of the 33 games he has played in this season.

Sergachev notched his sixth when he finished the Lightning's second man advantage for a 3-0 lead with less than two minutes left as the home side controlled the action with a 16-9 shot advantage. Huberdeau cut the deficit to two goals from the high slot when he deflected down Aaron Ekblad's shot, and it bounced in at 2:14 while on the power play. But Killorn put in a man-advantage rebound three minutes later for a 4-1 lead.

Kucherov scored on the third straight power play at 9:52 to extend the lead to four goals. Florida played part of the second and all of the third without Ekblad. Fellow defenseman Anton Stralman left the game with 14:42 remaining after getting hit in the top of the helmet and bleeding from a cut but returned to the bench.

Hedman rounded out the scoring with his second of the game at the 18:05 mark in the third.

