Javier Tebas re-elected as president of La Liga

Javier Tebas has been re-elected as the president of the Spanish football league La Liga. He will remain as the president of the tournament for the next four years. The 57-year-old had stepped down from the post last December, but later announced that he would be running for the post again, Goal.com reported.

Tebas has been in charge of La Liga since 2013 after replacing Jose Luis Astiazaran. Earlier, Tebas had wanted a four-year mandate to make the best of any changes to Spanish law that could affect LaLiga in the wake of last November's general election.

"A new political term is starting, where it is possible there may be laws and directives proposed which affect our institution and our interests. The person who has to do it should do so with the backing of the clubs at least for four years," Goal.com quoted Tebas as saying. La Liga will be run by Tebas until the end of 2023, which will make him in charge of the club for a decade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.