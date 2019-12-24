Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL moves start time of games with playoff implications

The NFL shuffled several game times for Week 17, with contests impacting either playoff berths or seeding now being played in the same time window. Three teams still hoping to clinch a playoff spot -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans -- will kick off at 4:25 p.m. instead of at their scheduled 1 p.m. start times. The Oakland Raiders, who also haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, already were scheduled at that hour. NBA roundup: Raptors stun Mavs with 30-point comeback

Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and added 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors overcame a 30-point third-quarter deficit to post a 110-107 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The 30-point deficit was the largest the Raptors have overcome to win a game in franchise history. The previous high was 27. NFL notebook: McCarthy reportedly interviews with Panthers

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was interviewed by the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching position on Sunday after their 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple media reports Monday. The 5-10 Panthers got the coaching carousel rolling early when they fired head coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after a 5-7 start to the season. Perry Fewell, previously serving as secondary coach, has been Carolina's interim head coach since Rivera's departure. Stalwart Super Bowl, ascendant Tiger top priciest sports moments of 2019

Football fans hoping to see a pair of Super Bowl tickets under the tree this week will need to be on the top of Santa's nice list, with the NFL's championship game once again topping the ranking for most expensive U.S. sporting event of the year. Super Bowl LIII fetched an average price of $4,320 per ticket on StubHub in 2019, according to data provided to Reuters, topping the ticket exchange platform's top 10 list of priciest U.S. sports events, with the Masters golf tournament and NBA Finals rounding out the top three. NFL roundup: Eagles top Cowboys, regain division control

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards as he led the Eagles to a third straight win and an 8-7 record. If the Eagles win their finale next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, they'll win the division and clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season. NHL: Maple Leafs score four late goals, top Hurricanes 8-6

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon. John Tavares added a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Tyson Barrie and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall each had a goal. Tennis: Andreescu out of season opener in Auckland with 'knee issues'

Auckland Classic organizers suffered a major setback to their tournament lineup on Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrawing due to "knee issues". The Canadian teenager had been the top seed for the Jan. 6-12 tournament, which is a traditional warmup event for players fine tuning their game ahead of the Australian Open. Pitino, Adidas settle legal dispute

Rick Pitino and Adidas have settled the former Louisville coach's claim that the company led to his firing from the university. The Hall of Fame coach had sued Adidas, and 16 months ago, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the two sides must settle the case in arbitration. Thomas fires back at NBA after receiving two-game ban

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas had just one word to say to the National Basketball Association (NBA) after the organization announced on Sunday that he had been suspended for two games following a confrontation with a couple of fans. "Bullshit," Thomas said in the briefest of tweets, apparently none too pleased with the news. MLB notebook: LHP Hill, wife arrested at Pats-Bills game

Free agent pitcher Rich Hill was arrested and fined, along with his wife, following an exchange with the police on Saturday before the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game, the Boston Globe reported Monday. The incident began when Hill's wife Caitlin tried to bring an oversized bag into Gillette Stadium, according to Foxborough Police chief administrator Robert Bolger, via the Globe. Making several attempts to take the bag to a different gate, then refusing to leave the grounds after being ordered to do so, she was arrested on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.