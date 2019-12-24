Left Menu
Blues score four in first period, cruise past Kings

  Updated: 24-12-2019 11:14 IST
  Created: 24-12-2019 11:14 IST
Brayden Schenn scored two goals in a first-period onslaught as the visiting St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn also scored in the opening period as the Blues improved to 2-0-0 on their current three-game road trip after winning all four of their games on a homestand that ended last week.

Goalie Jordan Binnington made 29 saves as the Blues improved to 2-0-0 against the Kings this season after rolling to a 5-2 victory at home on Oct. 24. Alex Iafallo scored a first-period power-play goal for the Kings, who lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1). Los Angeles was playing its first home game since Dec. 10. The Kings went 3-1-2 on a just-completed, six-game road swing.

Jonathan Quick made 24 saves as the Kings gave up more than three goals in regulation during a home game for the first time since Oct. 30. The Kings were outshot 15-7 in the opening period. Los Angeles outshot the Blues 15-6 in the third period as it tried to get back into the game to no avail. Schenn's first goal came 4:51 into the game when his shot from the high slot got through the legs of Quick. Schwartz's 11th goal of the season came less than a minute later on the power play when he got a knee on a shot by Alex Pietrangelo and redirected the puck on goal.

Vince Dunn scored at 11:22 of the opening period when he took the puck behind goal, in front through the right circle and scored his sixth of the season from the slot. Schenn's second of the game and 17th of the season came on the power play at 12:21, a minute after Dunn's goal on a pass from Pietrangelo, who had two assists. The Blues and Kings now will head into the NHL's three-day Christmas break. The Blues return to the ice Friday at Winnipeg while the Kings play at San Jose on the same day.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

