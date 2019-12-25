Reports: 76ers rookie Thybulle (knee) out 2-4 weeks

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle will miss two-to-four weeks with a sprained right knee, according to multiple reports. The team is optimistic that the 2019 first-round draft pick could be cleared at the two-week evaluation date, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday.

Thybulle, 22, suffered a hyperextension injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-108 win against the Washington Wizards. He did not play in Monday's 125-109 road win against the Detroit Pistons. Thybulle has averaged 4.8 points, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 17.6 minutes in 30 games (three starts). He is shooting 46.3 percent (31 of 67) from 3-point distance.

Thybulle was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the 2018-19 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year at Washington. --Field Level Media

