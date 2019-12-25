Texans star Watt returns to practice, eyes playoff return

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle. He suffered the injury in Week 8 as he tackled Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

He is eligible to return off injured reserve for the first round of the playoffs, which will be held Jan. 4-5. "Yes, the plan is for the first playoff game," he said at a press conference.

The injury was assumed to be season-ending, with Watt tweeting at the time that he was, "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys." He said he began to envision a return when he felt good a couple of days after surgery.

"There's obviously an element of risk involved as well that I understand and we understand," Watt said. "To me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs, the opportunity to try and help this team win football games, there's nothing that I want more." The Texans (10-5) won the AFC South and are the projected No. 4 seed in the conference in the playoffs. On Sunday, they will host the Tennessee Titans, who are battling for the final wild-card berth in the AFC.

"I want to be on the field with the guys, and I feel really good," Watt said. "I've worked extremely hard at rehab, we've had a very smooth process and everything's been going extremely well. ... I wouldn't call it a difficult decision. I get to go out there in the playoffs with my team." Watt finished 2016 (back) and 2017 (leg) on injured reserve. He played every game during his first five seasons and played in 16 games last season with 16 sacks.

Watt, 30, had 24 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in eight games this season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 479 tackles, 96 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and one interception in 112 games over nine seasons, all with the Texans. He led the NFL in sacks in both 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.