Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mandzukic joins Qatar's Al Duhail from Juventus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 09:58 IST
Soccer-Mandzukic joins Qatar's Al Duhail from Juventus

Al Duhail have signed Croatia international striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer from Italian Serie A champions Juventus, the Qatar Stars League leaders announced https://www.duhailsc.com/en/football/news/15545-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%83%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%8A-%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%B2%D9%88%D9%83%D9%8A%D8%AA%D8%B4-%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%A7-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%B5%D9%81%D9%88%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D8%AD%D9%8A%D9%84.html. The 33-year-old had been linked by the British media with a move to Premier League side Manchester United but will continue his career in the Qatari top flight having terminated his deal with Juventus, which was due to expire in June 2021.

Mandzukic scored 44 goals in 162 games in all competitions for Juventus after joining them from Spain's Atletico Madrid in 2014, but has not featured in the current campaign under manager Maurizio Sarri. He has previously played for German sides Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg among other clubs.

Mandzukic helped Croatia reach the final of the World Cup in Russia last year and scored in their 4-2 defeat by France in the title clash. Al Duhail, who lead the Qatari top flight with 29 points after going 11 games unbeaten, are coached by Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho's long-time lieutenant Rui Faria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day

Manila, Dec 25 AFP Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation. Thousands were stranded at shuttered ports or evacuation centres ...

Makeblock Releasing 3D Printer mCreate Worldwide for STEAM Education, Smart Leveling for Accurate Printing

On December 23, global STEAM education solution provider&#160;Makeblock released the&#160;mCreate 3D printer officially worldwide. With years of dedication in STEAM education, Makeblock once again expands the possibilities in the STEAM edu...

Prez, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajp...

British Deputy Finance Minister tipped to run 'economic super-ministry'- FT

Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britains Conservative Party to run a new economic super-ministry following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.Sunak, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019