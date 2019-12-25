Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics F Hayward 'good to go' for matchup vs. Raptors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 22:14 IST
Celtics F Hayward 'good to go' for matchup vs. Raptors
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Boston coach Brad Stevens said forward Gordon Hayward is "good to go" for the Celtics' Christmas Day showdown against the Toronto Raptors after missing the last three games with a foot injury, ESPN reported Wednesday. Hayward has been sidelined with left foot soreness, possibly related to the broken ankle he suffered two years ago. However, Stevens announced on Dec. 20 that an MRI confirmed there was no structural damage. Prior to that, the 29-year-old was sidelined for a month with a fractured left hand that he suffered on Nov. 9.

"I think it has everything to do with the prior injury," Hayward told the Boston Globe on Tuesday after participating in practice. "I didn't get hurt on my right foot. "When you have a traumatic event like that to your foot and your ankle, things are going to change inside of there that you don't know necessarily because they might not bug you. But I think they start to poke their head a little bit if it gets tweaked in some way or another. And so, I think it does have to do with it. I don't think it's a coincidence that it's on my left foot."

Hayward said he became aware of the pain after scoring a career-high 39 points in a 119-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 5. He then broke his left hand and sat out 13 games before returning to play earlier this month. "It was getting worse outside of playing but we were able to calm it down enough so I could play. Then something happened where I couldn't play.

"When I broke my hand it (his left foot) was slowly not getting better. I would've thought I had all that time off -- we had a five-day break -- (but) it got to the point where I couldn't play." Hayward told the Boston Globe he felt confident that the latest of three cortisone treatments have helped.

"First two did not help with the nerve pain, hopefully, third time's the charm," he said. "I think we've been trying to find out the cause of the issue -- there is a lot of nerve pain. It's something I've been dealing with for a while and got to the point where I couldn't play over the break, which was the weirdest thing because we weren't doing anything. "It certainly feels a lot better now. The injection hit the right spot and, hopefully, see how it feels tomorrow."

Hayward signed with the Celtics in July 2017 after starting his career with the Utah Jazz in 2010. He broke his left ankle five minutes into the 2017-18 season opener, and the horrific injury cost him the entire campaign. Hayward is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 11 games this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Britain's Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk after royals' "bumpy" year

Britains Prince Andrew skipped the royals traditional Christmas Day walk to church after what his mother Queen Elizabeth said in her seasonal address had been a bumpy year. Andrew has kept a low profile since stepping down from royal duties...

Clerk exam leak: six including school principal arrested

Six persons including the principal and administrators of a school here were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the clerk exam paper leak, the police said. The state government on December 16 canceled the exam conducted on November 1...

Celtics F Hayward 'good to go' for matchup vs. Raptors

Boston coach Brad Stevens said forward Gordon Hayward is good to go for the Celtics Christmas Day showdown against the Toronto Raptors after missing the last three games with a foot injury, ESPN reported Wednesday. Hayward has been sideline...

Saudi FM to visit Pak to address concerns after Imran's Malaysia summit pull-out

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal will visit Pakistan on Thursday in what appears to be a damage control exercise by Riyadh to address the growing criticism against it after Islamabad pulled out of the Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019