After a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks that didn't result in him landing a contract, free agent running back C.J. Anderson tweeted that he is "done with ball." The 28-year-old appeared in two games for the Detroit Lions in September, gaining 43 yards on 16 carries, before he was released. NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal extends through the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets (21-8) currently have the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers (24-6). NHL roundup: Leafs notch high-scoring win over Hurricanes

Former Oklahoma State and NFL quarterback Rusty Hilger died on Tuesday. He was 57. Multiple outlets in Oklahoma reported Hilger had been battling cancer in recent years. NBA roundup: Nuggets edge Suns, extend win streak

Jamal Murray had 28 points and seven assists, and he hit a go-ahead basket with 2.5 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 on Monday. Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season, Will Barton scored 13 points, Jerami Grant had 11 and Paul Millsap added 10 for Denver, which has won seven straight. NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle. He sustained the injury in Week 8 as he tackled Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. NHL: Maple Leafs score four late goals, top Hurricanes 8-6

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon. John Tavares added a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Tyson Barrie and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall each had a goal. Horse racing: Americans sour to sport on news of horse deaths - Reuters/Ipsos poll

Around a third of Americans said that a series of high-profile race horse deaths this year, many of them at Southern California's famed Santa Anita Park, had soured their opinion of the sport, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos. The Dec. 18-19 online survey conducted in the United States found that when horses die from race-related injuries, 34% said they were left with "a lot less favorable" impression of the sport while 28% said it left them with a "somewhat less favorable" impression and 37% said it did not impact their opinion. Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 meters and 200 meters events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Fraser-Pryce is a two-times Olympic 100 meters champion and she won gold at this year's world championships in Doha. U.S. Open champ Andreescu still bothered by knee injury

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu is still dealing with a left knee injury with the start of the Australian Open less than four weeks away. The 19-year-old Canadian said Tuesday that the ailment will cause her to skip the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. She sustained the knee injury at the WTA Finals in October.

